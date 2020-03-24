Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2020 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 03:47 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed six more coronavirus cases and one more death, taking the total number of infected patients to 39 and deaths to four.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research, or IEDCR, presented the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in an online media briefing on Tuesday.

Of the infected, five have already recovered from the disease.

More to follow

