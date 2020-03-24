Bangladesh orders public servants to stay where they are posted during coronavirus holidays
The government employees will have to stay in the areas where they are posted even though all offices are shut for 10 days due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The Cabinet Division gave the directives in a circular on Tuesday ahead of the general holidays, which are starting on Thursday.
Many public servants want to go to their home villages during the holidays, a Cabinet Division official said, explaining the directive.
“The holidays are aimed at preventing the people from spreading the disease through socialising. The people are urged to stay at home and avoid travel during the period,” the circular said.
