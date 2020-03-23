Two garment factories shut down in Savar
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 05:28 PM BdST
Two garment factories have been shut down in Savar in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The decision on Monday is the first instance of factory administrations going against the government advice of keeping the factories open.
However, the cabinet secretary on Monday afternoon announced the government decision to shut all government and private offices and courts from March 26 to April 4.
DIRD Garments Ltd at Rajphoolbaria’s Bharari in Tetuljhora Union and Dipta Apparels, which belongs to DIRD Group, at South Shyampur were shut down amid fears of the virus outbreak.
