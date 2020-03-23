Home > Bangladesh

Relatives in home quarantine after UK returnee dies in Sylhet

  Sylhet Correspondent and Sunamganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 03:21 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 03:21 AM BdST

The authorities in Sunamganj have put under home quarantine the relatives of a woman who died at a hospital in Sylhet from what the doctors suspect is COVID-19 infection.

Medical workers collected specimens from her body and sent to the laboratory of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR in Dhaka for coronavirus test.

Yaseer Arafat, the assistant commissioner (land) in Jagannathpur Upazila, said he went to the village of the woman and ordered her relatives to remain in home quarantine for 14 days on Sunday.

They will be punished if they break the rules, he added.

The woman was admitted to the Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed District Hospital

on Mar 20 after suffering from fever, cold, cough and breathing problems for 10 days.

The 61-year-old, who returned from London on Mar 4, breathed her last at the isolation unit of the hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman was buried at a graveyard in Sylhet under the supervision of the IEDCR.

Representatives from the IEDCR were supposed to come to Sylhet on Sunday to collect samples from the patient.

However, she died before their arrival, Sylhet Civil Surgeon Premananda Mondol said.

The authorities then sent previously collected blood samples with saliva to the Dhaka lab.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Together, we will prevail: Joy

File Photo

Workers protest over back pay

A view of the Tolarbagh neighbourhood from where two people have died in as many days from the coronavirus.

Tolarbagh man dies, police say COVID-19

Khulna Medical College Hospital

2 dead in Khulna after fever, coughs

Three more virus cases reported

Carew & Co starts hand sanitiser production

File Photo

HSC exams suspended

Observe Shab-e-Meraj at home: govt

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.