Relatives in home quarantine after UK returnee dies in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent and Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 03:21 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 03:21 AM BdST
The authorities in Sunamganj have put under home quarantine the relatives of a woman who died at a hospital in Sylhet from what the doctors suspect is COVID-19 infection.
Medical workers collected specimens from her body and sent to the laboratory of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR in Dhaka for coronavirus test.
Yaseer Arafat, the assistant commissioner (land) in Jagannathpur Upazila, said he went to the village of the woman and ordered her relatives to remain in home quarantine for 14 days on Sunday.
They will be punished if they break the rules, he added.
The woman was admitted to the Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed District Hospital
on Mar 20 after suffering from fever, cold, cough and breathing problems for 10 days.
The 61-year-old, who returned from London on Mar 4, breathed her last at the isolation unit of the hospital in the early hours of Sunday.
The woman was buried at a graveyard in Sylhet under the supervision of the IEDCR.
Representatives from the IEDCR were supposed to come to Sylhet on Sunday to collect samples from the patient.
However, she died before their arrival, Sylhet Civil Surgeon Premananda Mondol said.
The authorities then sent previously collected blood samples with saliva to the Dhaka lab.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don’t panic, stay alert: Sajeeb Wazed urges all to ride out coronavirus crisis together
- Dragon Sweater workers take to the street in Dhaka over back pay
- Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Carew & Co goes for hand sanitiser production
- Islamic Foundation urges Muslims to pray at home on Shab-e-Meraj
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus