Home > Bangladesh

It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 09:28 PM BdST

The Bangladesh government has put COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, on its list of communicable diseases in a move that is expected to scale up efforts to contain the outbreak.

The Directorate General of Health Services issued a gazette on the listing of COVID-19 last Thursday following a High Court order but it was published on Monday.

It has mentioned Mar 8 as the start point of the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir had verbally ordered the government to list COVID-19 as a communicable disease on Mar 18.

After the first cases were reported on Mar 8, Bangladesh has 33 known cases until Monday, with three fatalities and five recoveries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Army called in

2 factories shut down in Savar

Bangladesh to shut offices

Ex-DU teacher Burhanuddin Khan is no more

Bangladesh confirms third coronavirus death

No new passports during virus outbreak

Italy returnee dies in Bhairab

Relatives of dead UK returnee in home quarantine

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.