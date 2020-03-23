Italy returnee with coronavirus symptoms dies in Bhairab
Brahmanbaria and Kishoreganj correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 02:46 PM BdST
An elderly man who had returned from Italy has died in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab.
The 60-year-old man passed away while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at around 11pm on Sunday, said Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Bulbul Ahmed.
The victim was admitted to the hospital at 10pm on Sunday.
“The man was not on our list. He had been suffering from fever and breathing problems, according to his family members,” said Bulbul.
samples from the victim, said District Civil Surgeon Mujibur Rahman.
“The IEDCR report will confirm whether the man died from the coronavirus. Further steps will be taken afterwards.”
A list of those who came into contact with the person is being prepared as a precautionary measure, said Mujibur.
After the patient’s health deteriorated, his family members took him to a local clinic on Saturday. Afterwards, he was transferred to another hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.
Restrictions have been imposed on the two hospitals where he received treatment and on 10 houses surrounding his home, said Bulbul.
“The personnel from the two hospitals have been asked to stay inside. Police have been deployed around his house.”
