Hasina to address nation on Mar 25, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 12:43 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on March 25, says Awami League leader Obaidul Quader.
Quader spoke to reporters at a briefing in Dhaka on Monday.
The premiere is expected to issue directives on the coronavirus outbreak in her speech.
More to follow
