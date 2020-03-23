Home > Bangladesh

Hasina to address nation on Mar 25, says Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 12:43 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on March 25, says Awami League leader Obaidul Quader.

Quader spoke to reporters at a briefing in Dhaka on Monday.

The premiere is expected to issue directives on the coronavirus outbreak in her speech.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Relatives of dead UK returnee in home quarantine

File Photo

Together, we will prevail: Joy

File Photo

Workers protest over back pay

A view of the Tolarbagh neighbourhood from where two people have died in as many days from the coronavirus.

Tolarbagh man dies, police say COVID-19

Khulna Medical College Hospital

2 dead in Khulna after fever, coughs

Three more virus cases reported

Carew & Co starts hand sanitiser production

File Photo

HSC exams suspended

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.