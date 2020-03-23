Don’t panic, stay alert: Sajeeb Wazed urges all to ride out coronavirus crisis together

“Let me assure you that the Prime Minister and the Awami League Government are beside you during this hour. Do not panic. Be alert. Together, we will prevail,” the prime minister’s ICT affairs adviser, said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Bangladesh reported 27 COVID-19 cases, including two fatalities, in two weeks as the virus has claimed more than 13,000 lives and infected over 305,000 worldwide since it originated in China by the end of last year.

“As you know, the Covid-19 has emerged as a global public health crisis. Around 180 countries have been affected by this novel virus, including Bangladesh. Since there are no specific drugs and/or vaccines for this virus yet, containing the spread of the virus is crucial,” Joy said.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League Government are working tirelessly to ensure that the situation remains under control,” he said.

Joy, the son of Hasina, described the steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus, such as halting international flights to Bangladesh except from four countries, screening of all incoming passengers, and setting up of separate isolation facilities.

“Home quarantine is being strictly enforced by local administration and law enforcement agencies. We have cut short our celebrations for Mujib Year. All educational institutions have been closed. We have restricted all social, religious and political gatherings. If need arises, we will go for further measures,” he said.

Joy said the government was also working to ensure that the health sector workers have the necessary personal protection and was extending testing capacity for the virus.

He noted that three designated hospitals were already receiving and treating patients suspected of carrying the virus in addition to the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR. Facilities were being set up in other public medical institutions to keep patients showing symptoms separate from others, he said.

“But there is a lot to be done on an individual level as well. Please follow all necessary safety instructions provided by the WHO and the Government of Bangladesh,” Joy said.

He reminded the people of the instructions to avoid large gatherings, hugs and handshakes, not go out of home in case of sickness, to wash hands thoroughly with soap or clean them with sanitiser, not to touch nose, mouth or eyes with hands, and to cover mouth during coughing and sneezing.

“If you use public transport, wear masks if available. Ensuring personal hygiene and social distancing are the two most effective measures you can contribute with,” he said.

“Bangalees are a brave and resilient nation. We have seen through major disasters before. If you follow the directions properly, we will successfully see this crisis through as well,” the grandson of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said.

The prime minister’s adviser alerted all to fake news and rumours, saying the government is holding regular briefings to update the country about all the latest developments.