Bangladesh stops receiving applications for new passports amid virus spread

The decision was effective from Monday, said the government agency's Director General Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed.

“The collections of biometric features, including fingerprints, are risky,” he said.

The novel coronavirus is highly contagious and spreads by droplets of cough or sneezing and touches. Generally, it infects the respiratory system.

“To get a new passport, the applicant must provide fingerprints. It is quite risky under the present circumstances. Therefore, we stopped receiving applications for new passports. We’ll resume the services once the situation improves,” Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

The department, however, continues re-issuing passports or any correction needed, as no fingerprints are required for that, he said.

On Monday, the authority collected the fingerprints of some applicants as they appeared at the office before the process was halted. Usually, the officials collect the fingerprints from around 500 new passport applicants every day.

There are enough passport booklets in stock at the moment, the director general said.