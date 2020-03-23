Bangladesh stops receiving applications for new passports amid virus spread
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2020 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 01:50 PM BdST
The Department of Immigration and Passports has stopped receiving new applications for passports due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was effective from Monday, said the government agency's Director General Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed.
“The collections of biometric features, including fingerprints, are risky,” he said.
“To get a new passport, the applicant must provide fingerprints. It is quite risky under the present circumstances. Therefore, we stopped receiving applications for new passports. We’ll resume the services once the situation improves,” Ahmed told bdnews24.com.
The department, however, continues re-issuing passports or any correction needed, as no fingerprints are required for that, he said.
On Monday, the authority collected the fingerprints of some applicants as they appeared at the office before the process was halted. Usually, the officials collect the fingerprints from around 500 new passport applicants every day.
There are enough passport booklets in stock at the moment, the director general said.
