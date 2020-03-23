Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh man is Gambia’s first coronavirus fatality

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Mar 2020 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 12:16 AM BdST

A Bangladeshi man has died in Gambia marking the first fatality from COVID-19 in the West African nation.

The Gambian health ministry said in a statement that the victim in his 70s came to the country from Senegal on Mar 13.

He was referred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul when he fell ill.

The man died in the ambulance before arrival in the hospital on Friday, the ministry said. 

Sample was sent to the Medical Research Council and the results came out to be coronavirus positive on Sunday, it added.

 

Quoting the country’s Health Minister Amadou Lamin Samateh, the Freedom Newspaper, an online news publisher in Gambia, reported that the Bangladeshi was the second coronavirus case recorded there.

He was a visiting ‘marabout’ or Muslim Holy Man’, to Gambia, it reported.

He had held lecture sessions with Gambians during his trip and stayed at the “Marakash center in Bundung” where he engaged in preaching and interacted with a number of people, the newspaper said, citing the minister.

He was said to have travelled from six other countries, where he was carrying out similar preaching, the minister added, according to the report.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Army called in

2 factories shut down in Savar

Bangladesh to shut offices

Ex-DU teacher Burhanuddin Khan is no more

Bangladesh confirms third coronavirus death

No new passports during virus outbreak

Italy returnee dies in Bhairab

Relatives of dead UK returnee in home quarantine

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.