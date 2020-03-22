Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance 

In the video, released by Amnesty International on Twitter on Saturday, some unidentified men are also seen tampering with his motorcycle.

“CCTV footage reveals Bangladeshi journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol being followed, his motorbike tampered, before what is feared to be an enforced disappearance,” the UK-based human rights group said in the tweet.

“We urge authorities to immediately disclose his whereabouts & release him if under state custody,” it added.

bdnews24.com could not verify the video independently.

Saad Hammadi, the South Asia campaigner for Amnesty, said it obtained the video through its own efforts.

The mystery surrounding Kajol’s disappearance will be solved if the three men with suspicious behaviour in the video can be identified, Hammadi told bdnews24.com.

Chawkbazar Police Station OC Moudut Ahmed said police were yet to get the footage. They will collect it and take the necessary steps, he added.

Kajol’s family filed a general diary at the police station on Mar 12 as they were unable to reach him after he left home at Bakshibazar on Mar 10.

Kajol, who had previously worked as a photojournalist at Dainik Samakal and Banik Barta, is the editor of a fortnightly magazine ‘Pakkhakal.’

He was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services based in The Westin Dhaka.

On Mar 9, Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor started the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police under the Digital Security Act against Matiur, Manab Zamin reporter Al Amin, Kajol and 29 other Facebook users who commented on or shared the report.