Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 03:40 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 03:48 AM BdST
A security camera video has shown photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol being followed before his disappearance.
In the video, released by Amnesty International on Twitter on Saturday, some unidentified men are also seen tampering with his motorcycle.
“CCTV footage reveals Bangladeshi journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol being followed, his motorbike tampered, before what is feared to be an enforced disappearance,” the UK-based human rights group said in the tweet.
“We urge authorities to immediately disclose his whereabouts & release him if under state custody,” it added.
bdnews24.com could not verify the video independently.
CCTV footage reveals Bangladeshi journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol being followed, his motorbike tampered, before what is feared to be an enforced disappearance. We urge authorities to immediately disclose his whereabouts & release him if under state custody. pic.twitter.com/nIUfB5R92m— Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) March 21, 2020
Saad Hammadi, the South Asia campaigner for Amnesty, said it obtained the video through its own efforts.
The mystery surrounding Kajol’s disappearance will be solved if the three men with suspicious behaviour in the video can be identified, Hammadi told bdnews24.com.
Chawkbazar Police Station OC Moudut Ahmed said police were yet to get the footage. They will collect it and take the necessary steps, he added.
Kajol’s family filed a general diary at the police station on Mar 12 as they were unable to reach him after he left home at Bakshibazar on Mar 10.
Kajol, who had previously worked as a photojournalist at Dainik Samakal and Banik Barta, is the editor of a fortnightly magazine ‘Pakkhakal.’
He was named in a case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services based in The Westin Dhaka.
On Mar 9, Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor started the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police under the Digital Security Act against Matiur, Manab Zamin reporter Al Amin, Kajol and 29 other Facebook users who commented on or shared the report.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least 10 dead as truck rams passenger vehicle in Chattogram’s Lohagara
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Bangladesh cancels Independence Day events over coronavirus
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Special parliament session on Bangabandhu suspended over coronavirus
- EC suspends Chattogram city polls amid coronavirus fears
- No food shortage, so don’t stock up for coronavirus threat: Hasina
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,825
- Coronavirus comes as a blessing for rice traders as prices rise in Dhaka