Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
Tazul Islam Reza, Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 08:03 PM BdST
Panic has gripped Gaibandha after two returnees from the US have tested positive for coronavirus after attending a wedding reception in Sadullapur Upazila.
The Sadullapur Upazila Coronavirus Prevention Committee recommended locking the Upazila down to prevent further spread of the virus as hundreds of people who joined the reception voted in Saturday’s parliamentary by-election.
But the committee’s chief Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin has ignored the recommendation.
The panel made the recommendation at an emergency meeting after the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or EDCR confirmed that the two patients were infected with the virus.
More to follow...
