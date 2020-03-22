Home > Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation urges Muslims to pray at home on Shab-e-Meraj

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 01:35 PM BdST

The Islamic Foundation has urged all Muslims to say Shab-e-Meraj prayers at home in view of the threat of the coronavirus.

The event will be observed across the country on Sunday night.

On the occasion, Muslims around the world offer special prayers all night in mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.

“We have asked everyone who goes to mosques to offer prayers five times a day to perform ablution and Sunnah prayers at home and then head to the mosques to offer Fard prayers. This is temporary,” Islamic Foundation Director Anisur Rahman Sarkar told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

"Today, on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, the imam will only perform Munajat after Maghrib. We are calling upon everyone to perform their night prayers at home.”

Every year on the ocassion of Shab-e-Meraj, a Milad and Waz-Mahfil is organised by the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

However, there will be no such events this year due to coronavirus.

So far, two people have died from virus infections in Bangladesh and 24 cases have been reported, according to IEDCR, the government’s disease control agency.

The global death toll from coronavirus has hit 13,049 with the number of infections rising to 307,280, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Virus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital

Video shows Kajol was being followed

10 die in Ctg road crash

File Photo: Workers clean the National Memorial in Savar ahead of Victory Day in 2016.

Mar 26 events cancelled

Minister draws flak for crowded media briefing

Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus

Special JS session suspended over virus

Ctg city polls suspended

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.