HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST

The government has suspended HSC and equivalent exams, scheduled to start on April 1, amid coronavirus fears.

The decision of a revised schedule will be taken early next month, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Sunday.

