HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST
The government has suspended HSC and equivalent exams, scheduled to start on April 1, amid coronavirus fears.
The decision of a revised schedule will be taken early next month, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Sunday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Carew & Co goes for hand sanitiser production
- Islamic Foundation urges Muslims to pray at home on Shab-e-Meraj
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
- India curfew halts cargo flow through Petrapole
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- At least 10 dead as truck rams passenger vehicle in Chattogram’s Lohagara
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
Most Read
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus