Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 11:31 PM BdST

An elderly man of Tolarbagh in Dhaka’s Mirpur, who was close to a COVID-19 casualty, has died.

The 76-year-old died around 7:45pm on Sunday and he was also infected with the coronavirus, police said.

“The IEDCR has confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus,” said Mahmuda Afroza Lucky, the additional deputy commissioner for Darussalam Zone at Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

More to follow

