Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 11:31 PM BdST
An elderly man of Tolarbagh in Dhaka’s Mirpur, who was close to a COVID-19 casualty, has died.
The 76-year-old died around 7:45pm on Sunday and he was also infected with the coronavirus, police said.
“The IEDCR has confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus,” said Mahmuda Afroza Lucky, the additional deputy commissioner for Darussalam Zone at Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Carew & Co goes for hand sanitiser production
- Islamic Foundation urges Muslims to pray at home on Shab-e-Meraj
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
- India curfew halts cargo flow through Petrapole
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- Two deaths in Khulna after fever, coughs and breathing problems
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports