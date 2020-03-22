Dragon Sweater workers take to the street in Dhaka over back pay

After demonstrating inside the factory from Sunday morning, the Dragon Sweater workers took to the Malibagh-Rampura street around 1:30pm, bringing traffic in the area to a complete halt.

They said the owners have not paid them for four months.

Abdur Rashid, the chief of Hatirjheel Police, told bdnews24.com that the workers left the street around 3:30pm after police mediated talks between the protesters and the factory authorities.