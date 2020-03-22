Dragon Sweater workers take to the street in Dhaka over back pay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 11:58 PM BdST
More than 200 workers of a readymade garment factory have blocked a street in Dhaka’s Malibagh for two hours demanding back pay and allowance.
After demonstrating inside the factory from Sunday morning, the Dragon Sweater workers took to the Malibagh-Rampura street around 1:30pm, bringing traffic in the area to a complete halt.
They said the owners have not paid them for four months.
Abdur Rashid, the chief of Hatirjheel Police, told bdnews24.com that the workers left the street around 3:30pm after police mediated talks between the protesters and the factory authorities.
