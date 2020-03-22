Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media

The detainee, Iftekhar Ibne Adnan, is currently working at a private clinic as a medical officer.

He was detained from the port city’s Prabartak bend, Abul Kashem Bhuiyan, the chief of Panchlaish Police, told bdnews24.com.

Adnan confessed to making an audio clip of a phone conversation in which a person named “Rohan” receives the call and listens silently to claims about the coronavirus outbreak, the police official said.