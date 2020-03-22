Home > Bangladesh

Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 04:18 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 04:18 AM BdST

Police have detained a doctor, who is also the health affairs secretary of Jubo Dal’s Chattogram city unit, on allegations of spreading rumours over the coronavirus outbreak. 

The detainee, Iftekhar Ibne Adnan, is currently working at a private clinic as a medical officer.

He was detained from the port city’s Prabartak bend, Abul Kashem Bhuiyan, the chief of Panchlaish Police, told bdnews24.com.

Adnan confessed to making an audio clip of a phone conversation in which a person named “Rohan” receives the call and listens silently to claims about the coronavirus outbreak, the police official said.

