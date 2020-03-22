Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital

The 61-year-old woman, who had returned from London on Mar 4, breathed her last in the early hours of Sunday, said Sylhet Civil Surgeon Premananda Mondol.

After suffering from fever, cold, cough and breathing problems for 10 days, she got admitted to the hospital on Mar 20, said the doctors.

Although the woman displayed symptoms of the coronavirus, doctors could not confirm the disease as no tests were carried out.

Representatives from IEDCR, the government’s disease control agency, were supposed to come to Sylhet on Sunday to collect samples from the patient, said Mondol. However, she died before their arrival, he added.

So far, two people have died from virus infections in Bangladesh and 24 cases have been reported, according to IEDCR.