Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
An elderly woman has died in the isolation ward of Sylhet Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed District Hospital, according to authorities.
The 61-year-old woman, who had returned from London on Mar 4, breathed her last in the early hours of Sunday, said Sylhet Civil Surgeon Premananda Mondol.
Although the woman displayed symptoms of the coronavirus, doctors could not confirm the disease as no tests were carried out.
Representatives from IEDCR, the government’s disease control agency, were supposed to come to Sylhet on Sunday to collect samples from the patient, said Mondol. However, she died before their arrival, he added.
So far, two people have died from virus infections in Bangladesh and 24 cases have been reported, according to IEDCR.
