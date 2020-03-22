Home > Bangladesh

Carew & Co goes for hand sanitiser production

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 02:35 PM BdST

Carew & Co, a state-owned company under the Industries Ministry, has started the production of a hand sanitiser.

The sanitiser called ‘Carew’s Hand Sanitiser’ will be marketed from Monday as a pilot case. It will be available after a few days.

Carew’s sanitiser is able to destroy 99.99 percent of germs, according to the laboratory tests.

It has been distributed among the local administration personnel and the workers of Carew & Co.

The sanitiser will be available at 16 marketing centres and near the Industries Ministry and the Sugar and Food Industries Corporation. Also, the sanitiser will be supplied to different organisations based on their needs.

Retail price for each 100 ml sanitiser has been fixed at Tk 60.

Carew & Co has been producing “quality spirit” since 1938.

