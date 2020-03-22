Carew & Co goes for hand sanitiser production

The sanitiser called ‘Carew’s Hand Sanitiser’ will be marketed from Monday as a pilot case. It will be available after a few days.

Carew’s sanitiser is able to destroy 99.99 percent of germs, according to the laboratory tests.

It has been distributed among the local administration personnel and the workers of Carew & Co.

The sanitiser will be available at 16 marketing centres and near the Industries Ministry and the Sugar and Food Industries Corporation. Also, the sanitiser will be supplied to different organisations based on their needs.

Retail price for each 100 ml sanitiser has been fixed at Tk 60.

Carew & Co has been producing “quality spirit” since 1938.