Carew & Co goes for hand sanitiser production
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 02:35 PM BdST
Carew & Co, a state-owned company under the Industries Ministry, has started the production of a hand sanitiser.
The sanitiser called ‘Carew’s Hand Sanitiser’ will be marketed from Monday as a pilot case. It will be available after a few days.
Carew’s sanitiser is able to destroy 99.99 percent of germs, according to the laboratory tests.
It has been distributed among the local administration personnel and the workers of Carew & Co.
The sanitiser will be available at 16 marketing centres and near the Industries Ministry and the Sugar and Food Industries Corporation. Also, the sanitiser will be supplied to different organisations based on their needs.
Retail price for each 100 ml sanitiser has been fixed at Tk 60.
Carew & Co has been producing “quality spirit” since 1938.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- At least 10 dead as truck rams passenger vehicle in Chattogram’s Lohagara
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Bangladesh cancels Independence Day events over coronavirus
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Special parliament session on Bangabandhu suspended over coronavirus
- EC suspends Chattogram city polls amid coronavirus fears
- No food shortage, so don’t stock up for coronavirus threat: Hasina
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance