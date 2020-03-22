Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Mar 2020 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 04:12 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus, taking the total to 27.

Two among the new cases are overseas returnees and the third patient was infected after coming into contact with another patient, according to the government’s disease control agency.

The government earlier confirmed two deaths from the coronavirus. No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

