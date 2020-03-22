Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2020 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 02:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh has banned the arrivals of foreigners through 11 land ports, including Benapole, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
This move has been effective from Mar 22, according to a government notice.
Among the other land ports which have been barred from allowing foreigners’ entry are: Bhomra, Banglabandha, Hili, Burimari, Roumari, Darshana, Nakugaon, Tamabil, Shaola and Akhaura.
