Special parliament session on Bangabandhu suspended over coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 05:30 PM BdST
The two-day special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was suspended amid fears of a novel coronavirus outbreak.
The suspension was confirmed by the president’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin on Saturday.
President M Abdul Hamid was scheduled to deliver his speech on Bangabandhu in parliament.
Earlier, the parliament went into special sittings on two occasions on Jan 31 and Jun 18, 1974 for addresses by former Yugoslav president Josip Broz Tito and the then Indian president VV Giri.
