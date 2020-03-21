Home > Bangladesh

Special parliament session on Bangabandhu suspended over coronavirus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 05:30 PM BdST

The two-day special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was suspended amid fears of a novel coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension was confirmed by the president’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin on Saturday.

The session was scheduled to begin on Sunday.

President M Abdul Hamid was scheduled to deliver his speech on Bangabandhu in parliament.

Earlier, the parliament went into special sittings on two occasions on Jan 31 and Jun 18, 1974 for addresses by former Yugoslav president Josip Broz Tito and the then Indian president VV Giri.

