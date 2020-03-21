Home > Bangladesh

PM Hasina casts vote in Dhaka by-polls

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 10:19 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has voted in the by-polls to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat.

Hasina cast her vote at the Dhaka City College centre at 9:10am on Saturday.

She was accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain and ruling Awami League candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin.

The voting started at 9am and will continue until 5pm. Electronic voting machines will be used for the polls.

More to follow

