No food shortage, so don’t stock up for coronavirus threat: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 04:57 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured that Bangladesh has enough food stock and is able to import a year worth of food for the whole nation.
Hasina has called for stopping food stocking which is leading to a ‘crisis’ in the market amid fears of a novel coronavirus outbreak.
After a death from the coronavirus and cancellations of public gatherings, panic has set in and spread to the markets of Bangladesh. In fear, many have resorted to purchasing a month’s worth of food products causing a crisis in the market which in turn resulted in the price hikes of different staple foods, including rice.
“I see some people buying stuffs and taking them home to stock. I saw a person buy 30kg of salt. I don’t know what he will do with 30kg of salt,” Hasina said after casting her vote in the by-poll to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seats at Dhaka City College on Saturday.
“The price of onions went up once, due to which many bought huge amounts of onions to stock. The result was that those onions rotted and were thrown away.”
She called for easing pressure on the market and said, “Please don’t panic and gather according to your needs.”
“We have 1.7 million tonnes of food in government stock. We have 350,000 tonnes of wheat in stock. In addition, non-government rice mills have a lot in stock and we also have crops in fields.
“We can buy food worth a year with the kind of reserve that we have. So there should be no worries.”
Saying that the government is keeping an eye out to keep the market stable, Hasina called for the public to stay aware and conscious.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- BNP’s Rabiul says polling agents barred from centres in Dhaka by-polls
- AL’s Mohiuddin unable to cast vote in Dhaka by-polls
- Dhaka by-polls underway amid coronavirus fears
- PM Hasina casts vote in Dhaka by-polls
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers