Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 03:38 PM BdST
Bangladeshi mountaineer and social activist Wasfia Nazreen has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Wasfia confirmed the matter in a Facebook post on Saturday.
“Yes I’m battling Covid-19 and I am under quarantine right now. Every day is a struggle. I am facing difficulties in walking, bathing, and cooking.”
Wasfia arrived in Los Angeles, US, on March 12 and started showing symptoms of the virus the next day.
“On Friday I felt a mellow shiver and cold in my body. The next day I felt well. However, I felt a throbbing pain in my head which I had never experienced before on Sunday. My body and lungs started to shake on Monday night and I lost my appetite. I also experienced pain in my throat, nose and suffered a severe headache.”
Wasfia was the first Bangladeshi and first Bengali to complete the Seven Summits on November 18, 2015.
She has asked all Bangladeshi nationals to stay alert amid the coronavirus outbreak.
