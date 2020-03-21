Home > Bangladesh

EC suspends Chattogram city polls amid coronavirus fears

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 05:11 PM BdST

The Election Commission has suspended Chattogram city polls, scheduled for March 29, amid coronavirus fears.

The by-polls were scheduled to be held in Bogura-1 and Jashore-3 parliamentary seats along with Chattogram.

EC Secretary Md Alamgir announced his decision to suspend all three elections from a news briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.

“The next decision will come when the coronavirus situation improves,” he said.

