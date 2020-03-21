EC suspends Chattogram city polls amid coronavirus fears
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 05:11 PM BdST
The Election Commission has suspended Chattogram city polls, scheduled for March 29, amid coronavirus fears.
The by-polls were scheduled to be held in Bogura-1 and Jashore-3 parliamentary seats along with Chattogram.
EC Secretary Md Alamgir announced his decision to suspend all three elections from a news briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.
“The next decision will come when the coronavirus situation improves,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- BNP’s Rabiul says polling agents barred from centres in Dhaka by-polls
- AL’s Mohiuddin unable to cast vote in Dhaka by-polls
- Dhaka by-polls underway amid coronavirus fears
- PM Hasina casts vote in Dhaka by-polls
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers