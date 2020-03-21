Dhaka by-polls underway amid coronavirus fears
Published: 21 Mar 2020 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 11:56 AM BdST
Voting has begun in the by-polls to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat with more than 312,000 voters on Saturday amid fears over the global coronavirus outbreak.
The same day, two more constituencies went to the polls.
The voting will continue until 5 pm. Electronic voting machines are being used in the Dhaka polls. EVM is being used for voting along with other protective measures taken to prevent coronavirus infections, said Returning Officer GM Sahtabuddin.
Hand sanitisers and facemasks have been arranged for the election officers, he said.
"There are hand sanitisers and tissue in every polling booth. Health workers supervised by the civil surgeon will be present in the constituencies."
There are banners carrying awareness information on the novel coronavirus in the polling centres, the returning officer said.
A small number of voters showed up in different centres after the voting opened at 9am.
The Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat became vacant after Awami League MP Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned from the post to contest the mayoral election.
Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 seats went to the by-polls after the seats fell vacant following the deaths of MPs. The Election Commission is using traditional ballots for voting for these two seats.
The EC ordered necessary measures to limit the coronavirus spread in all constituencies, said EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman.
The by-poll is taking place amid criticism for holding an election at a time when people are advised to practise social distancing. The BNP demanded deferring the polls but the EC did not budge.
"We went for the Saturday by-poll expecting a low turnout due to the coronavirus situation," said EC Secretary Md Alamgir.
"There'll be hand sanitisers at the centres. Please use it before and after casting your vote. Wash hands prior and after voting," he said.
Those suspected to be infected with the coronavirus should not turn up for voting, the secretary said.
