BNP’s Rabiul says polling agents barred from centres in Dhaka by-polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 02:02 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 02:02 PM BdST
BNP candidate Sheikh Rabiul Alam has expressed concern over whether voters would be able to peacefully cast their votes in the by-polls to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat.
He expressed his worries after casting his vote at the Dhanmondi Govt Primary School around 9:15am on Saturday.
“I am lucky that I was able to cast my vote as a candidate. But I don’t know whether voters of Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat would be so fortunate,” Rabiul said.
The by-poll is taking place amid criticism for holding an election at a time when people are advised to practise social distancing. The BNP demanded deferring the polls but the EC did not budge.
Rabiul said that he could name 50 voting centres where the BNP polling agents are being barred from entering the voting centres. He also alleged that Awami League leaders and supporters joined forces with the law enforcers to bar the agents from entrance.
“They’ve barred 850 of my agents from entrance while 50 of my supporters have been injured at different places. This is a farce in the name of election. Please cancel this election.”
But Rabiul also said that he would stay in the election until the end. “Here [Dhanmondi Govt Primary School], too, my agents were forced out. Their entrance was only possible as I was coming.”
The constituency was vacated by Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for contesting in the Dhaka city polls.
Taposh was elected the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor in the Feb 1 elections.
