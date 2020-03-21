Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 02:44 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 02:44 AM BdST
A mobile court in Magura has fined two organisers of a Waz-Mahfil for defying restrictions on all sorts of gathering due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Akash Rahman and Saddam Hossain were fined a total of Tk 10,000 for organising the religious gathering at Patkel Bari village on Friday, Sadar Upazila Executive Officer and Magistrate Abu Sufian said.
Sufian said the district administration issued a notice on Thursday banning all sorts of religious, political, social or cultural gathering to stop the outbreak following orders from the Prime Minister’s Office.
