Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs

  Magura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 02:44 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 02:44 AM BdST

A mobile court in Magura has fined two organisers of a Waz-Mahfil for defying restrictions on all sorts of gathering due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Akash Rahman and Saddam Hossain were fined a total of Tk 10,000 for organising the religious gathering at Patkel Bari village on Friday, Sadar Upazila Executive Officer and Magistrate Abu Sufian said.

Around 100 people had already gathered at the venue of the Waz-Mahfil when officials arrived on being informed by locals.

Sufian said the district administration issued a notice on Thursday banning all sorts of religious, political, social or cultural gathering to stop the outbreak following orders from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO orders came after thousands gathered to recite “healing verses together in order to drive away the coronavirus” in Lakshmipur on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Strict curbs for 4 Shibchar areas

A floral gate is erected at the entrance of Brahmanbaria civil surgeon'’s residence for his daughter's wedding ceremony.

Civil surgeon’s daughter weds amid outbreak

File Photo

Mirpur zoo closed over coronavirus

Virus cases rise to 20

File Photo

Go to mosque for ‘Faraz’ prayer only: govt

Man stabbed to death in Banani

Rajshahi-Dhaka buses suspended

The use of face masks has increased in Bangladesh as a deadly coronavirus originating in China becomes a global pandemic. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Government banning rallies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.