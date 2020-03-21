Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 10:27 PM BdST
Health Minister Zahid Malik, who was criticised for attending a crowded event at a hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak, has drawn flak again for bringing a large number of officials to a COVID-19 media briefing.
Malik was flanked by health, home and religious affairs secretaries, doctors’ leaders and other top officials while around 35 others stood behind them during the briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Saturday.
More than 100 media workers came for the briefing scheduled for a 1pm start. Many had to stand inside the conference room of the directorate when the briefing started at 2:15pm.
A journalist asked whether it was reasonable to hold the briefing this way or the government should organise briefings online.
“But we have to respond to the call of duty for the country, its people. Even you and our workers have come in this holiday,” he added.
Malik also said the government would try to limit the briefings with the help of information and communication technology.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak briefed the media online on Friday. The Centre for Policy Dialogue held a media conference online via Facebook.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh cancels Independence Day events over coronavirus
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Special parliament session on Bangabandhu suspended over coronavirus
- EC suspends Chattogram city polls amid coronavirus fears
- No food shortage, so don’t stock up for coronavirus threat: Hasina
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- BNP’s Rabiul says polling agents barred from centres in Dhaka by-polls
- AL’s Mohiuddin unable to cast vote in Dhaka by-polls
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Jack Ma to send 1.8m face masks to Bangladesh, nine other nations
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Hamid, Hasina discuss coronavirus, Independence Day events
- Coronavirus comes as a blessing for rice traders as prices rise in Dhaka