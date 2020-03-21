Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 10:27 PM BdST

Health Minister Zahid Malik, who was criticised for attending a crowded event at a hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak, has drawn flak again for bringing a large number of officials to a COVID-19 media briefing.

Malik was flanked by health, home and religious affairs secretaries, doctors’ leaders and other top officials while around 35 others stood behind them during the briefing at the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Saturday.

More than 100 media workers came for the briefing scheduled for a 1pm start. Many had to stand inside the conference room of the directorate when the briefing started at 2:15pm.

A journalist asked whether it was reasonable to hold the briefing this way or the government should organise briefings online.

“Not all systems can be followed during wartime. We, and you too, understand this very well that everyone needs to be safe,” the minister said.

“But we have to respond to the call of duty for the country, its people. Even you and our workers have come in this holiday,” he added.   

Malik also said the government would try to limit the briefings with the help of information and communication technology.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak briefed the media online on Friday. The Centre for Policy Dialogue held a media conference online via Facebook.

