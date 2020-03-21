Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 10:13 AM BdST
Bangladesh has cut air connectivity with 10 countries, including India, Singapore and Saudi Arabia, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, confirmed the matter to bdnews24.com on Saturday.
The countries are Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore and India, according to Ahsan.
More to follow
