Bangladesh cancels Independence Day events over coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 08:10 PM BdST

The government has cancelled Independence Day events at the National Memorial in Savar and the Bangabhaban, set for Mar 26, over the coronavirus outbreak.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the decisions in a meeting at the presidential palace on Saturday, according to the Bangabhaban’s press wing. 

Hasina informed Hamid about the steps taken to tackle the outbreak.

They also decided to postpone the Independence Award ceremony scheduled for the day considering public health.

Earlier, President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told the media that the two leaders discussed different state-level issues, especially the overall situation of COVID-19 outbreak.

They discussed the mass gathering and placing of wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar to show respect to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and the reception at the Bangabhaban on Independence Day.

The prize-giving ceremony on Independence Day has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Abedin said.

The two leaders urged the people not to panic over the outbreak and to be aware of the disease.

