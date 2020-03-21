Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 01:59 AM BdST

The authorities have started stamping returnees from foreign countries in their hands on arrival at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to stop them breaking home quarantine.

Local authorities across Bangladesh have punished dozens of returnees in past few days for breaking the quarantine rules mandatory due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Additional Superintendent of Immigration Police Ismail Hossain said the authorities launched the stamping system experimentally on Thursday night so that the returnees can be identified easily if they go out of home during the quarantine period.

The time of the quarantine ending is mentioned in the seal.

