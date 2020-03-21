Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 01:59 AM BdST
The authorities have started stamping returnees from foreign countries in their hands on arrival at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to stop them breaking home quarantine.
Local authorities across Bangladesh have punished dozens of returnees in past few days for breaking the quarantine rules mandatory due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Additional Superintendent of Immigration Police Ismail Hossain said the authorities launched the stamping system experimentally on Thursday night so that the returnees can be identified easily if they go out of home during the quarantine period.
The time of the quarantine ending is mentioned in the seal.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Strict restrictions imposed on four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar over coronavirus
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Govt shuts Mirpur zoo to limit coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Govt urges people to go to mosque for partial Friday prayers
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani
- Bangladesh to ban all rallies after coronavirus advice defied
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Rajshahi-Dhaka bus services suspended over coronavirus
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Bangladesh urges Muslims to limit Friday prayer time in mosques
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani
- Search for coronavirus vaccine becomes a global competition
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh
- Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll, prepares to extend lockdown
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea