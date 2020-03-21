At least 10 dead as truck rams passenger vehicle in Chattogram’s Lohagara
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2020 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 10:44 PM BdST
At least 10 people have died in a road crash involving a truck and a small passenger carrier locally called “Magic Gari” in Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila.
The accident occurred when the salt-laden truck, bound for the port city, rammed the small vehicle on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway at Chunti around 9:30pm on Saturday, police said.
The victims died on the spot, SM Rashidul Haque, superintendent of police in Chattogram, told bdnews24.com.
