Bangladesh

At least 10 dead as truck rams passenger vehicle in Chattogram’s Lohagara 

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 10:44 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 10:44 PM BdST

At least 10 people have died in a road crash involving a truck and a small passenger carrier locally called “Magic Gari” in Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila.

The accident occurred when the salt-laden truck, bound for the port city, rammed the small vehicle on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway at Chunti around 9:30pm on Saturday, police said.   

The victims died on the spot, SM Rashidul Haque, superintendent of police in Chattogram, told bdnews24.com.

