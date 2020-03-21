Home > Bangladesh

AL’s Mohiuddin unable to cast vote in Dhaka by-polls

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Mar 2020 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 01:01 PM BdST

Awami League candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin has been unable to cast his vote in the by-polls to the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat as his name did not appear on the voter list.

Shafiul arrived at the Kalabagan Lake Circus School polling centre to vote on Saturday morning.

Business leader Mohiuddin was a voter in Dhaka's Uttara area. After entering politics and becoming an Awami League candidate for Dhaka-10 constituency, he appealed for a transfer of voting area.

"The candidate [Mohiuddin] had requested for the transfer two days before the announcement of the election schedule," Shahnaz Parvin, assistant returning officer of the by-polls, told bdnews24.com.

“He appealed for change in the voting area from Uttara to Dhanmondi Lake Circus area. The voter list had already been finalised by then. The updated information might not have reached the voting centre after the voter transfer.”

That is why Mohiuddin’s fingerprints did not match, she said.

"We have not received any instruction yet. Arrangements will be made if he seeks help. ”

It is not mandatory for the candidates to be a voter in the concerned area in parliamentary elections.

Mohiuddin is still hoping to vote after overcoming the complications.

“There has been a small mistake. I have been waiting. Hopefully things will be okay in the afternoon. I'll vote later," he said.

