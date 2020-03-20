Strict restrictions imposed on four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar over coronavirus
Ripon Chandra Mollik, Madaripur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2020 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 10:09 PM BdST
The authorities have put in place strict measures in four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar Upazila for 15 days due to the presence of a large number of returnees from Italy, which now has the highest death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
The local authorities ordered all shops, business entities and public transports in the Upazila shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday. Wedding parties, religious and political gatherings have also been suspended.
The district administrator did not name the areas but said they are situated in two wards under the municipality, a village under South Baheratola union and another under Pachchor union.
“The police will be deployed in the areas on Saturday. These will be under lockdown. Neither the locals nor the returnees will be able to come out of their homes. No one will be allowed to enter the areas either,” he said.
They will be provided with medical services at home through a phone hotline.
They will also be able to contact police, administration or civil surgeon over mobile phones.
“We will try to give them the numbers through loudspeakers. They will also be able to shop for daily essentials with the permission of the authorities,” Abir said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Govt shuts Mirpur zoo to limit coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Govt urges people to go to mosque for partial Friday prayers
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani
- Bangladesh to ban all rallies after coronavirus advice defied
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Rajshahi-Dhaka bus services suspended over coronavirus
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Over 400 Bangladeshi expatriates return from Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll, prepares to extend lockdown
- Bangladesh urges Muslims to limit Friday prayer time in mosques
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Search for coronavirus vaccine becomes a global competition