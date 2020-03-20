Home > Bangladesh

Strict restrictions imposed on four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar over coronavirus

  Ripon Chandra Mollik, Madaripur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Mar 2020 10:09 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 10:09 PM BdST

The authorities have put in place strict measures in four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar Upazila for 15 days due to the presence of a large number of returnees from Italy, which now has the highest death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.

The local authorities ordered all shops, business entities and public transports in the Upazila shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday. Wedding parties, religious and political gatherings have also been suspended.

The shutdown orders on the Upazila, except the four areas, are now being lifted, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Md Wahidul Islam told bdnews24.com on Friday.

The district administrator did not name the areas but said they are situated in two wards under the municipality, a village under South Baheratola union and another under Pachchor union.

“The police will be deployed in the areas on Saturday. These will be under lockdown. Neither the locals nor the returnees will be able to come out of their homes. No one will be allowed to enter the areas either,” he said.

Abir Hossain, the additional superintendent of police for Shibchar, said all the residents of the areas will remain at home for the next 15 days.

They will be provided with medical services at home through a phone hotline.

They will also be able to contact police, administration or civil surgeon over mobile phones.

“We will try to give them the numbers through loudspeakers. They will also be able to shop for daily essentials with the permission of the authorities,” Abir said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A floral gate is erected at the entrance of Brahmanbaria civil surgeon'’s residence for his daughter's wedding ceremony.

Civil surgeon’s daughter weds amid outbreak

File Photo

Mirpur zoo closed over coronavirus

Virus cases rise to 20

File Photo

Go to mosque for ‘Faraz’ prayer only: govt

Man stabbed to death in Banani

Rajshahi-Dhaka buses suspended

The use of face masks has increased in Bangladesh as a deadly coronavirus originating in China becomes a global pandemic. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Government banning rallies

Army to run quarantine units in Ashkona, Diabari

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.