Rajshahi-Dhaka bus services suspended over coronavirus
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2020 03:04 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 03:04 AM BdST
The bus operators have suspended services on Rajshahi-Dhaka route for an indefinite period amid mounting fears of the coronavirus outbreak.
They took the decision in a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Matiul Haque Tito, the acting general secretary of the Rajshahi Bus Owners’ Association, said their business was hit by a sharp decline in the number of passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The fare we get from a trip now is not enough to pay for fuel. Moreover, the outbreak needs to be contained,” he said.
Rajshahi Motor Workers’ Union General Secretary Mahtab Ali Chowdhury said the workers are afraid of contacting the virus while working.
They also want to reduce the risk of importing any coronavirus patient from Dhaka, he added.
