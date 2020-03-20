Rajshahi-Dhaka bus services suspended over coronavirus

They took the decision in a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

A few buses will run on the internal routes of Rajshahi division, owners and workers’ leaders said.

Matiul Haque Tito, the acting general secretary of the Rajshahi Bus Owners’ Association, said their business was hit by a sharp decline in the number of passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The fare we get from a trip now is not enough to pay for fuel. Moreover, the outbreak needs to be contained,” he said.

Rajshahi Motor Workers’ Union General Secretary Mahtab Ali Chowdhury said the workers are afraid of contacting the virus while working.

They also want to reduce the risk of importing any coronavirus patient from Dhaka, he added.