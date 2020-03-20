Over 400 Bangladeshi expatriates return from Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus outbreak
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2020 12:19 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 12:19 AM BdST
A total of 406 more Bangladeshi expatriates have returned from Saudi Arabia amid worldwide travel restrictions over a coronavirus pandemic.
The returnees were undergoing health check-up at the airport, its Health Officer Shahriar Sazzad told bdnews24.com.
If any of them is found to have high body temperature or showing other coronavirus symptoms, they will be sent to the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Sazzad said.
The others are ordered to maintain home quarantine for 14 days, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Over 400 Bangladeshi expatriates return from Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus outbreak
- Seven more returnees with high temperature sent to hospital from airport
- Bangladesh closes bars to tackle coronavirus outbreak
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh
- SC makes courts off-limits to prisoners, suspects amid virus risks
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
- Chattogram police ban social events in clubs, community centres amid virus risks
- Bangladesh stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- RMCH intern doctors go on strike demanding protection against coronavirus risks
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
Most Read
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections
- Dhaka hospitals turning away patients with fever, cold needing coronavirus tests
- Dhaka stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- Bangladesh bourses delay trading start further
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- US suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus: State Department