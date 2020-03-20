Home > Bangladesh

Over 400 Bangladeshi expatriates return from Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus outbreak

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Mar 2020 12:19 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 12:19 AM BdST

A total of 406 more Bangladeshi expatriates have returned from Saudi Arabia amid worldwide travel restrictions over a coronavirus pandemic.

They arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by a Saudia flight at 6:30pm on Thursday. 

The returnees were undergoing health check-up at the airport, its Health Officer Shahriar Sazzad told bdnews24.com.

If any of them is found to have high body temperature or showing other coronavirus symptoms, they will be sent to the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Sazzad said.

The others are ordered to maintain home quarantine for 14 days, he added.

