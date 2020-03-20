Over 400 Bangladeshi expatriates return from Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus outbreak

They arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by a Saudia flight at 6:30pm on Thursday.

The returnees were undergoing health check-up at the airport, its Health Officer Shahriar Sazzad told bdnews24.com.

If any of them is found to have high body temperature or showing other coronavirus symptoms, they will be sent to the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Sazzad said.

The others are ordered to maintain home quarantine for 14 days, he added.