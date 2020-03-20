Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani

The incident took place near Shetu Bhaban at around 11:30pm on Thursday, said Banani police station SI Md Fazal.

The dead man has been identified as 22-year-old Monir Hossain. He worked at a private company called ‘ISL’ in Banani and lived in Nakhalpara.

“Monir’s body was found near Shetu Bhaban at night. He had a stab wound on the left side of his chest,” said SI Fazal.

He was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Fazal.

“Monir was probably attacked on his way home. A mobile phone and other miscellaneous items were found to be in his possession. So, it is difficult to tell whether he was attacked by muggers.”

Police have already started investigating the case, Fazal said.