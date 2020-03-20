Home > Bangladesh

Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Mar 2020 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 12:59 PM BdST

A man has been stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani.

The incident took place near Shetu Bhaban at around 11:30pm on Thursday, said Banani police station SI Md Fazal.

The dead man has been identified as 22-year-old Monir Hossain. He worked at a private company called ‘ISL’ in Banani and lived in Nakhalpara. 

“Monir’s body was found near Shetu Bhaban at night. He had a stab wound on the left side of his chest,” said SI Fazal.

He was subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Fazal.

 “Monir was probably attacked on his way home. A mobile phone and other miscellaneous items were found to be in his possession. So, it is difficult to tell whether he was attacked by muggers.”

Police have already started investigating the case, Fazal said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rajshahi-Dhaka buses suspended

The use of face masks has increased in Bangladesh as a deadly coronavirus originating in China becomes a global pandemic. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Government banning rallies

Army to run quarantine units in Ashkona, Diabari

Graveyard fixed for coronavirus dead

Bars ordered shut

406 more return from Saudi Arabia

File photo

7 more returnees sent to hospital

Thousands gather for prayer to prevent virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.