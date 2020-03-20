Home > Bangladesh

Govt urges people to go to mosque for partial Friday prayers

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Mar 2020 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 01:12 PM BdST

The government has urged people to say the Sunnat part of their prayers at home and then go to mosque for attending the Faraz or compulsory part during the Friday prayers to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Islamic Foundation made the call in an ‘emergency’ statement an hour prior to the Jummah prayers on Friday.

“The government has given instructions to avoid mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has turned into a global pandemic. The Islamic Foundation is urging the Muslim devotees to do ablution at home and offer the Sunnat prayers and then go to mosque only to say Faraz prayers during the Jummah prayers on Friday,” the foundation said.

