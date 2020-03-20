Govt shuts Mirpur zoo to limit coronavirus spread

The zoo will remain closed from Mar 20 to Mar 31, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock said in a statement.

The announcement came as coronavirus cases in the country rose to 20 on Friday from 17 previously.

No death from the coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours until Friday. Bangladesh had earlier reported one death from the coronavirus.

The global death toll from the epidemic surpassed 10,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.