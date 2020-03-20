Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka

Mominur Rahman Mamun, the chief health officer at Dhaka North City Corporation, said they decided to arrange the burials of the coronavirus patients in a meeting on Thursday.

The social welfare officers of the two city corporations will visit the graveyard and fix the spot for the burial, he added.

Bangladesh reported 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 until Thursday. Three of them have recovered and one has died.

City corporation officials said they also decided to conduct mobile courts to ensure that the returnees from foreign countries follow quarantine rules.

No programme will be allowed at the city corporation community centres now to prevent the spread of the virus.

Executive magistrates Roslina Parveen and Zinia Zinnat already conducted drives on several hotels in Gulshan to check if any returnee ordered to quarantine themselves at home were residing in the hotels. These included The Westin, Four Seasons, Long Beach Suits, Amari and Lakeshore.

The mobile courts also checked the steps taken by the hotels to prevent coronavirus infection.