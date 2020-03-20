Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice

“The ceremony was organised in a very limited, family gathering. There was no public gathering,” Alam told bdnews24.com after the function at his official residence in the town on Friday.

The bride is a dentist while the groom is an engineer. The dower promised to the bride was set at Tk 105,000, the Quazi or Muslim marriage registrar said.

A floral gate was erected at the entrance of Alam’s residence for the ceremony attended by doctors and officials of the Brahmanbaria General Hospital, the civil surgeon’s office and other government agencies.

The guests were treated to rice, roasted chicken, shrimp, rui fish, beef, curd, sweets and cold drinks.

“I could not even invite many relatives, including four doctors. There were only 20 to 30 guests,” Alam said.

The local authorities in Bhola halted a post-wedding ceremony on Friday amid a coronavirus outbreak.

Brahmanbaria district administrator Hayat-Ud-Dowllah Khan said he heard about the incident and would inquire about it further.

“No one is beyond accountability,” the deputy commissioner said.

Local administrations in different districts have halted wedding ceremonies as the government advises to limit gatherings to stem the coronavirus outbreak.





A mobile court in Chandpur punished a returnee from Oman on Friday for wedding by breaking quarantine.

A newlywed couple, with the groom recently returning from Oman, were ordered to remain in home quarantine for two weeks after the marriage in Chandpur’s Kalyanpur on Friday. The man was fined Tk 20,000 by a mobile court for breaking quarantine.





