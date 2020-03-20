Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2020 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 08:53 PM BdST
Brahmanbaria Civil Surgeon Shah Alam has organised a wedding party of his daughter, claimed to be on a small scale, amid fears of further spread of coronavirus through gatherings.
“The ceremony was organised in a very limited, family gathering. There was no public gathering,” Alam told bdnews24.com after the function at his official residence in the town on Friday.
The bride is a dentist while the groom is an engineer. The dower promised to the bride was set at Tk 105,000, the Quazi or Muslim marriage registrar said.
A floral gate was erected at the entrance of Alam’s residence for the ceremony attended by doctors and officials of the Brahmanbaria General Hospital, the civil surgeon’s office and other government agencies.
The guests were treated to rice, roasted chicken, shrimp, rui fish, beef, curd, sweets and cold drinks.
“I could not even invite many relatives, including four doctors. There were only 20 to 30 guests,” Alam said.
The local authorities in Bhola halted a post-wedding ceremony on Friday amid a coronavirus outbreak.
“No one is beyond accountability,” the deputy commissioner said.
Local administrations in different districts have halted wedding ceremonies as the government advises to limit gatherings to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
A mobile court in Chandpur punished a returnee from Oman on Friday for wedding by breaking quarantine.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Govt shuts Mirpur zoo to limit coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Govt urges people to go to mosque for partial Friday prayers
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani
- Bangladesh to ban all rallies after coronavirus advice defied
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Rajshahi-Dhaka bus services suspended over coronavirus
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Over 400 Bangladeshi expatriates return from Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll, prepares to extend lockdown
- Bangladesh urges Muslims to limit Friday prayer time in mosques
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- Hasina wants ‘no extra measurers’ to protect herself from coronavirus, aide says
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani