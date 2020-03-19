Home > Bangladesh

Seven more returnees with high temperature sent to hospital from airport

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 10:21 PM BdST

The authorities have sent seven more returnees with high temperature to hospital on arrival at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They arrived from Qatar, Dubai, Oman, Kuwait, Singapore and Malaysia on Wednesday and early on Thursday, the airport’s Director AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told the media.

Several others had already been taken to the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in the capital. Most of the 17 coronavirus patients in Bangladesh are returnees or their close contacts.

All passengers coming to the airport were undergoing thermal screening and other tests, the director said.

The travellers with no symptom of COVID-19 are asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days while those with high temperature are being sent to the hospital for further check, the official added.

Around 7,500 passengers entered Bangladesh through the airport and nearly 4,000 left daily on an average in past three days, he said.

The number of passengers using the airport daily had been around 30,000 daily before travel restrictions for the coronavirus outbreak were imposed, Touhid said.

