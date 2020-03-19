Home > Bangladesh

SC makes courts off-limits to prisoners, suspects amid virus risks

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 05:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 05:49 PM BdST

The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities not to produce prisoners and suspects in courts for legal proceedings amid growing coronavirus risks.

 “The presence of prisoners and suspects in courts for legal proceedings is highly unsafe amid the risk of COVID-19,” the top court said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The decision came after Bangladesh confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 17.

More to follow...

