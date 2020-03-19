RMCH intern doctors go on strike demanding protection against coronavirus risks

A council of intern doctors called the strike from 8 am to 11.30 am on Thursday.

Patients are entering the hospital with different kinds of infections and also with symptoms, such as sneezing and cough, said Iqbal Hasan, a protest leader. They are being admitted without any medical test, he said.

“The intern doctors are treating those patients without minimum protection gear. The hospital authority had not arranged any protection gear for the doctors. That’s why the strike was called. Later, the intern doctors went back to work after they were given some masks and robes.”

The hospital authority did not provide any protection gear during the dengue outbreak, he alleged adding that at least 200 intern doctors work in the hospital.

Saiful Ferdous, director of the hospital, said that he will speak to the health ministry on the issue. This issue should be resolved soon to continue the treatment service, he said.