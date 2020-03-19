Chattogram police ban social events in clubs, community centres amid virus risks
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 05:11 PM BdST
Police in Chattogram have banned social gatherings in clubs and community centres for an indefinite period in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police asked the owners of clubs and community centres not to accept any booking for any social event.
The directive will also be applicable to the hotels that rent out their venues to host social events, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abu Bakkar Siddique told bdnew24.com.
Earlier, CMP banned any gathering at Patenga beach, Foy’s Lake and Jamburi Park in the city that pull in a lot of visitors.
