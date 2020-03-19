Bus hits and kills policeman chasing mugger in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 12:32 AM BdST
A policeman has died after being run over by a bus while chasing a mugger in Dhaka’s Agargaon.
The victim, Jahangir Alam, 35, was an assistant sub-inspector at Kafrul Police Station.
The station’s Inspector Md Faruqul Alam said Jahangir and some other policemen chased a mugger near Agargaon Gate No. 9 around 9pm on Wednesday.
An Alif Paribahan bus hit Jahangir, injuring him fatally at the time, Faruqul said.
The doctor declared him dead at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
