Bangladesh stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 02:41 PM BdST
Dhaka stocks have jumped as much as 10 percent after a four-day losing streak as the regulator issued new rules to control price swings on both bourses.
The opening price of any listed security on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong bourse have been set at the average of closing prices of the preceding five days.
If prices go below the five-day average, it will automatically trigger a circuit breaker for an individual stock
Trade started on two bourses at 2:00pm, instead of 10:30 am, for 30 minutes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RMCH intern doctors go on strike demanding protection against coronavirus risks
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- Bangladesh closes archaeological sites and museums until Apr 2
- Bangladesh bourses delay trading start
- Bus hits and kills policeman chasing mugger in Dhaka
- IEDCR widening COVID-19 testing, opens online reporting for suspected cases
- Students must stay home in the time of coronavirus, government warns
- Bangladesh suspends cultural activities after first coronavirus death
- Govt will do whatever it takes to save people from coronavirus: Quader
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- Rattled world 'at war' with coronavirus as deaths surge in Italy, France
- Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- India says 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas
- Dhaka hospitals turning away patients with fever, cold needing coronavirus tests