Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 02:41 PM BdST

Dhaka stocks have jumped as much as 10 percent after a four-day losing streak as the regulator issued new rules to control price swings on both bourses.

The opening price of any listed security on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong bourse have been set at the average of closing prices of the preceding five days.

If prices go below the five-day average, it will automatically trigger a circuit breaker for an individual stock

Trade started on two bourses at 2:00pm, instead of 10:30 am, for 30 minutes.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Policeman dies chasing mugger

IEDCR widening COVID-19 testing facilities

File Photo: Children wearing masks in Dhaka to prevent catching a deadly coronavirus which has spread to the world over after breaking out in China. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Students must stay home: government

Govt will do whatever it takes to control virus: Quader

Artists celebrate an autumn festival at Rabindra Sarobar Mancha in Dhanmondi on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Cultural activities suspended

Minister hits out at city corp officials

One more coronavirus case reported

2 returnees fined, family besieged

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.