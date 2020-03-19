Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 01:18 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 02:08 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, all from the same family, taking the total to 17.

The victims, including two men and a woman, came into contact with a Bangladeshi returnee from Italy. Two of them are suffering from fever while another is showing symptoms of mild fever.

The victims have been hospitalised. 

 

More to follow

