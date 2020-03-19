Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
Bangladesh has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, all from the same family, taking the total to 17.
The victims, including two men and a woman, came into contact with a Bangladeshi returnee from Italy. Two of them are suffering from fever while another is showing symptoms of mild fever.
The victims have been hospitalised.
